Several Twitter users, on Sunday, set agenda for the Governor-elect of Abia State, Alex Otti ahead of his 29 May swearing-in ceremony.

The Independent National Electoral Commission had, on 22 March, declared Mr Otti of the Labour Party as the winner of the 18 March governorship election in the state.

Mr Otti recently constituted a council to assist him achieve a smooth transition from the outgoing administration to his.

Chidi Nnanna, an aide to Mr Otti, had on Saturday, asked users to join the Twitter space and offer contributions on how to rebuild the state.

Mr Nnanna said such contributions must be made under seven thematic areas which include economic transformation, Aba, Socio-economic enablers, social transformation and human capital development, finance and financing mechanisms.

Others are environment, resources and sustainability, governance, rule of law and strategic partnerships across all frontiers.

Otti on the Twitter space

Mr Otti later confirmed the Twitter space in a post on his verified handle on Sunday.

The governor-elect, who shared the post earlier made by his aide on the microblogging site, said the Twitter space was organised by the public participation unit of the transition council.

He also said the initiative was in line with his promise to have an “inclusive government where the voice of the people must be heard.”

Agenda for the governor-elect

Nearly 600 Twitter users participated in the space which was held between 6:00 p.m. and 8:45 p.m. on Sunday.

Mr Otti did not take part in the exercise which was moderated by Mr Nnanna and one other Twitter user, Nedu Ekeke.

Several speakers, from within the state and outside Nigeria, listed a number of infrastructural and developmental issues that the incoming administration should prioritise in rebuilding the state.

The dominant issues raised by those who took part in the Twitter space included: bad road network, environment, education, health system and technology.

Some other areas of priority raised include regular payment of salaries, security, electricity, tourism, sports, internally generated revenue, entrepreneurship, economy and business.

Beyond the oral presentations, the participants were asked to put down their ideas on paper, including the metrics, and forward them to a designated email address.

“Also, if you have people who have ideas that can help the state in the transformation process, please encourage them to send their ideas to the email.

“Every idea sent, thought or proposal paper sent will be carefully considered. Each subcommittee (of the transition council) has a group of experts with them,” Mr Ekeke, one of the moderators, said.

