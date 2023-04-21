Reader survey As a reader of PREMIUM TIMES, your opinion matters. Please take our survey to help us better understand the values and preferences of our readers. Your feedback will give us valuable insights into how we can tailor the different types of content we offer to meet your needs. The survey should only take about 6-8 minutes to complete. Click here to take it.

The police in Enugu State, south-east Nigeria, said they have arraigned 26 persons for their alleged involvement in recent cult attacks and killings in the state.

The police spokesperson in the state, Daniel Ndukwe, disclosed this in a statement on Thursday night.

Mr Ndukwe, a deputy superintendent of police, said the suspects were behind the cult attacks in different parts of the state which resulted in the death of “a yet-to-be ascertained number of individuals on different dates and times.”

The police spokesperson said the arrest of the 26 suspects followed an order to police operatives from the Commissioner of Police in the state, Ahmed Ammani, to clampdown all suspected criminals.

He said the 26 suspects — all males between the ages of 18 and 40 — have all confessed to being members of Supreme Vikings and Black Axe confraternities, the two groups involved in the cult war.

The cult war

Mr Ndukwe narrated how the suspected cultists began the attacks in the state.

“Preliminary investigations reveal that some members of the Black Axe Confraternity on 29/03/2023 at about 10:30 p.m., conspired, shot and injured a member of the Supreme Vikings Confraternity in the arm at Emene, Enugu.

“On receipt of the information, members of the Supreme Vikings Confraternity, in solidarity with their murdered member, conspired and declared war against members of the Black Axe Confraternity, which has led to counter murderous armed attacks between the secret cult groups in different part of Enugu metropolis: Agbani and Nsukka Areas of the state,” he said.

Arraignment

The police spokesperson said the suspects were arraigned on Thursday in court and remanded in Nigerian Correctional Custodial Centre in the state.

He did not mention the court where the suspects were arraigned.

“Frantic operational and investigative efforts are on course to apprehend and bring other perpetrators of the act to book,” he said.

The Commissioner of Police in the state, Mr Ammani, has urged parents, guardians as well as religious and community leaders to caution their children from being part of secret cult and other criminal activities, Mr Ndukwe said.

The commissioner said the police would not relent to “deal decisively” with anyone arrested for cultism in the state.

He enjoined residents to continue to support the police by promptly reporting crime suspects and their activities.

