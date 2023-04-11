The Labour Party (LP) Management Committee in Imo State has announced a fresh date for its governorship primary in the state.

The Chairperson of the committee in the state, Ukachukwu Awuzie, disclosed this to reporters in Owerri, Monday evening, Vanguard newspaper reported.

Mr Awuzie, a professor, said the governorship primary of the party in the state would be held on 15 April.

The committee chairperson explained that the primary was initially scheduled for 13 April, but that the national leadership of the party has now directed that the exercise be moved to the new date.

He said the ward delegates’ election – from where delegates to participate in the primary would emerge – would take place on 13 April.

The ward secretary, ward woman leader and a member of a support group, will make up the electoral committee for the ward congress, he said, pointing out that the individuals would be sent to another ward to conduct the election to avoid “undue interference.”

He submitted that Option A4 (open balloting) would be used for the primary to ensure “transparency and fair play.”

“We will not tolerate vote buying or oath-taking as it used to be. Anybody engaging in bribing delegates will be disqualified. We will ensure transparency, fair play and a level playing ground for all aspirants,” Mr Awuzie said.

Background

The 11 March governorship election did not take place in Imo State because the exercise holds off season in the state.

The governorship election would be held in the state on 11 November 2023, the Independent National Electoral Commission has announced.

The state governor, Hope Uzodinma, would be completing his first tenure in January 2024.

Mr Uzodinma, a member of the of the All Progressives Congress (APC), was sworn-in as governor of the state in January 2020, after the Supreme Court nullified the election of Emeka Ihedioha of the Peoples Democratic Party and declared him (Uzodinma) winner of the 9 March governorship election in the state.

The governor is seeking a reelection under the platform of the APC.

