The presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, Thursday, donated N10 million to the Paul University in Awka, Anambra State.

Mr Obi reiterated his stance that good education and healthcare were crucial to the development and prosperity of any nation.

He stated this during his visit to the university’s campus in Awka.

He said his visit would have been toward the end of 2022 when he received the invitation but delayed it till after the elections because he did not want people to attach political meanings to it.

The former Anambra governor said it had been his routine to visit three healthcare institutions and three secondary schools every month to support them within his capacity as a private citizen.

“I would have also paid this visit in January, as you can see, this cheque is dated January 13, but I did not come because we were campaigning and I did not want to make it a political issue.

“Elections are over and we have come to do what we like to do, which is supporting investments in education and health, these are very critical to national development.

“Paul University is one of the universities that government should be supporting, I remember giving you the sum of N100 million when I was governor but as a private citizen, I am giving you this cheque of N10 million and I promise to continue to come,” he said.

Mr Obi commended the institution which has Stella Okunna, a professor and Nigeria’s foremost Communication scholar, as deputy vice-chancellor in charge of academics, and Godwin Onu, a professor and former rector of the Federal Polytechnic Oko, as deputy vice-chancellor in charge of administration, for the training they were providing for the country.

In his remarks, the Vice Chancellor of Paul University, Obiora Nwosu, a professor, described Mr Obi as a man who had proven himself as a lover of humanity and human capacity building.

Mr Nwosu welcomed Obi and thanked him for his gesture, promising to ensure that the fund was deployed judiciously.

(NAN)

