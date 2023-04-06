The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Enugu State has suspended the Foreign Affairs Minister, Geoffrey Onyeama, and a former president of the Nigerian Senate, Ken Nnamani, for alleged anti-party activities.

The party has also expelled a former governor of Enugu State, Sullivan Chime, and others over a similar accusation.

The secretary of the APC in Enugu State, Robert Ngwu, stated this in Enugu on Thursday while briefing reporters at the end of the party’s executive council meeting in which the party reviewed the 2023 general elections in the state.

Mr Ngwu said the APC in Enugu State had identified some individuals who were engaged in anti-party activities during the elections, and that the State Executive Committee of the APC believed it was imperative to tackle the matter head-on.

He said anti-party activities go against the goals and principles of a political party, adding that when anti-party activities occur, it could undermine the ability of a party to fulfil its role and harm the functioning of the democratic system.

Apart from Mr Chime, others expelled from the APC are a former speaker of the Enugu House of Assembly, Eugene Odoh; Director General, Voice of Nigeria, Osita Okechukwu; Joe Mmamel, Maduka Arum, and Flavor Eze, media director of the Independence Campaign Council.

Mr Ngwu said that for the past eight years, Mr Nnamani had a history of anti-party activities in Enugu State, adding that the former president of the Senate campaigned openly against the governorship and other candidates of the APC in the state.

The secretary said the APC has audio, text, and video evidence to back the party’s claim against Mr Nnamani

He said an extended State Executive Committee (SEC), including local government chairmen and secretaries of the APC, had ratified the recommendation of the Disciplinary Committee, and unanimously moved for the immediate suspension and explosion of the affected chieftains of the party.

(NAN)

