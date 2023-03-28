The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ebonyi State says its governorship candidate, Ifeanyichukwuma Odii, has not withdrawn his suit at the tribunal challenging the outcome of the governorship election in the state.

The spokesperson of the PDP Governorship Campaign Council in Ebonyi, Abia Onyike, stated this in a statement on Tuesday in Abakaliki.

The PDP urged its members and supporters to disregard reports on social media that Mr Odii had withdrawn from the suit pending at the election tribunal.

Mr Onyike said the PDP governorship candidate, Mr Odii, had not congratulated his All Progressives Congress (APC), who is the governor-elect, as claimed by the reports.

The “fake” report was written by “faceless writers”, Mr Onyike said.

“We hereby assure members of our great party, the PDP and our massive supporters and great people of Ebonyi that there is no truth whatsoever in the trending fake news.

“We urge them to ignore the lies and falsehood and continue to support Odii and all our candidates who are involved in this legal challenge, aimed at retrieving all our stolen mandates and restoring the fundamental rights of Ebonyi citizens to choose leaders of their choice.

“Odii is resolute in his commitment to ensuring that justice is done and cannot betray the great confidence reposed and vested in him by the good people of Ebonyi.

“We can assure you that with God on our side, sooner than later, we shall all have course to rejoice,” the statement read.

(NAN)

