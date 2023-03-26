The Abia State House of Assembly on Saturday described as false, rumours that the lawmakers planned to impeach the state governor, Okezie Ikpeazu.

The Deputy Speaker, Ifeanyi Uchendu, who dismissed the rumours while addressing journalists in Aba, said that the lawmakers had never contemplated such a plan.

Mr Uchendu urged members of the public to disregard the rumours, assuring that the Assembly would continue to support the governor till the end of his tenure.

Also, Solomon Akpulonu, the Majority Leader, said that the rumours emanated from mischief makers.

Mr Akpulonu said that the assembly was pleased with the achievements recorded by Governor Ikpeazu, especially in the area of infrastructural development.

Also, the Minority Leader, Chijioke Chukwu, said individuals peddling the rumours were doing so to malign the state House of Assembly.

(NAN)

