The Peoples Democracy Party (PDP), All Progressives Congress (APC), Labour Party (LP) and the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA) shared the State House of Assembly seats in Ebonyi.

The results declared by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Sunday PDP, LP, and APGA won one seat each in the House of Assembly election.

The INEC Collation Officer, Emmanuel Enya, gave the breakdown of the elections in Abakaliki on Sunday.

The PDP candidate of Onicha West, Charles Onu scored 4,506 votes to defeat his closest opponent and candidate of the APC, Chima Ude-Umanta who scored 3,596 votes.

The candidate of APC in Onicha East, Ikile Uzomaka, who scored 2,417 votes, also lost to the candidate of the Labour Party, Celestine Ogba, who scored 4,056 votes.

However, the candidate of APC in Ohaukwo North Constituency, Esther Agwu, won with 3,426 votes to defeat the candidate of APGA, Jeremiah Ekuma who scored 1,204 votes.

Similarly, Chinedu Onah, the candidate of APC for Ohaukwu South Constituency, was re-elected with 12,520 votes to defeat the candidate of the PDP, Obim Okechukwu, who scored 6,836 votes.

The APC candidate for Ezza South Constituency, Friday Ogbuewu, won with 8,107 votes while his opponent, Ifeanyi Nworie of the PDP scored 4,986.

