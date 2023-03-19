The Secretary to the Ebonyi State Government, Kenneth Ugbala, has decried the low turnout of voters for the governorship and House of Assembly elections in some communities.
Mr Ugbala gave the assessment of the election in an interview with reporters at Amudo Okofia ward, polling unit 008 and 009 Ezza-south Local Government Area on Saturday.
He expressed dismay at the low turnout of voters at the polling unit but noted that the exercise was peaceful in the area.
He added that Bimodal Voter Accreditation System worked as expected, while voting commenced at 8:30 a.m. and ended at 2 p.m.
“The participation, particularly in my ward, is below 70 per cent, it does not synchronise with what was expected and registered.
“And other assessment generally of the exercise, people came out to make decisions through their votes,” Mr Ugbala said.
(NAN)
