The Speaker of the Ebonyi State House of Assembly and governorship candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Francis Nwifuru, has commended the process of the election so far.

Mr Nwifuru who voted at his Edukwu Okemini polling unit at about 9:20 a.m. on Saturday lauded the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for ensuring a smooth and hitch-free exercise.

The speaker also expressed satisfaction at the turnout of voters at the polling unit.

He expressed confidence that he will emerge victorious at the polls.

He was accompanied by his wife, Uzoamaka Nwifuru.

“I am grateful to INEC because you can see that it didn’t take me more than two minutes to be accredited and vote. That shows that INEC prepared very well for the election,” he said.

“And so far, security is very normal, everybody is going about their business and people are voting without any quarrel or rancour. That shows security agencies are on top of the situation.

“The turnout is impressive. This is after 9 a.m. and you can see that many people are already here to cast their votes,” he said.

Voting commenced in many polling units in the Abakaliki metropolis and others parts of the state at about 8 a.m.

Ebonyi is one of the 28 states in Nigeria where governorship elections are being held.

