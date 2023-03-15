The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) in Imo State has announced the suspension of its seven-day-old industrial action in the state.

The leadership of the NLC had, on Tuesday 7 March, declared an indefinite industrial action to protest the alleged interference of the state government in the group’s election and “violence against workers” in the state.

But in a statement on Tuesday 14 March, the NLC president, Joe Ajaero, said the union has decided to suspend the strike action in the state.

Mr Ajaero explained that the decision of the NLC to suspend the strike was in response to “persistent interventions by highly respected and well-meaning Nigerians from within and outside Imo State, and assurances of agents of the state government to make amends.”

The NLC president also said the decision was mainly intended to “have an enabling environment for citizens in the state to perform their civic duty on Saturday 18 March by way of voting for State House of Assembly candidates of their choice.”

He said the suspension was expected to last for two weeks to provide an opportunity for the government to meet the demands of the workers in the state.

“In the event, this window of opportunity is not being utilised, the Nigeria Labour Congress will be left with no choice than to resume the suspended action with more ferocity,” Mr Ajaero said.

Background

The NLC had condemned the alleged interference of the Imo State Government in the union elections.

The labour union has maintained that state governors have no business controlling the state council elections of the congress.

Apart from the squabble over the alleged interference, workers in Imo State are also protesting the non-payment of salaries/allowances, pensions and gratuities for several months as well as the government’s non-remittance of check-off dues of the union members.

The workers in the state are also demanding the government’s reversal of the alleged declaration of 11,000 workers in the state as ghost workers and the stoppage of diversion of their salaries, among others.

