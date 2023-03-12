The councillor representing Echara Ward 2 in Okposi Community, Ohaozara Local Government Area of Ebonyi State, Ogbonnaya Ugwu, popularly known as Spaco, has been killed by unknown assailants.

Mr Ugwu was killed around 10 p.m. on Saturday as he was returning from his shop, PREMIUM TIMES gathered.

Sources in Okposi said Mr Ugwu was accosted by the gunmen around Okposi Court Area junction.

“The councillor was accosted while he was returning from his shop, a popular drinking joint in Okposi known as Angle 90.

“They shot him and he fell inside a gutter there, and they set him ablaze and left the scene.

“As I am talking to you now, Mgbo N’echara youths in Okposi are currently protesting over the incident,” one of the sources said.

A video clip, which is trending on social media, shows the burnt remains of the slain councillor being removed from the scene.

Police spokesperson in Ebonyi State, Onome Onovwakpoyeya, confirmed the killing.

She said the police were investigating the incident.

It is unclear for now if the killing has any connection with politics.

The insecurity in Ebonyi State has degenerated lately, with the state recording several politically motivated attacks and killings.

Last month, a monarch, Igboke Ewa, was killed by gunmen suspected to be political thugs.

Also, a supporter of the All Progressives Congress was killed at a campaign ground in the Ishielu Local Government Area of the state.

Last year, the All Progressive Grand Alliance governorship candidate in Ebonyi State, Bernard Odoh, and his convoy were attacked in the Izzi Local Government Area of the state.

Although no life was lost in the attack, one of the cars in his convoy was damaged by gunshots fired by the assailants.

Mr Odoh, early in February, also escaped death in an attack in which two police officers attached to him were killed.

Last Friday, gunmen stormed the campaign venue of the PDP governorship candidate in Izzi Local Government Area, destroying cars and other properties.

