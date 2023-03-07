The former governor of Enugu State, Sullivan Chime, on Tuesday, dismissed insinuation that he collected money from Peter Mbah of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to endorse him as the next governor.

Mr Chime is a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC)

Reacting to the insinuation making the rounds, Mr Chime said he endorsed Mr Mbah because of his “impressive pedigree and competence”.

The former governor said he supported Mr Mbah for the progress and development of the state.

He stressed that the PDP governorship candidate would add more value to the state.

“People say I collected money to endorse the PDP governorship candidate, but it is not true.

“I have examined the credentials of all the candidates and I am convinced that Mbah will perform better than the others.

“By March, I will be 64 years old and I want a good future for my grandchildren. With Mbah, the future of Enugu State is secured and assured,” he said.

Mr Chime added that people should vote for competence, character and capability and not for parties.

He described Mr Mbah as someone who knew what to do at any time and was approachable for advice and corrections.

Mr Mbah is a former CEO of a flourishing oil and gas firm, Pinnacle Oil and Gas Ltd, he said.

“With what he did at Pinnacle Oil and Gas, he will transform the state. I urge people to turn out on 11 March and vote for Mbah,” Mr Chime stressed.

He also charged Enugu State people to shun violence during the election.

Mr Chime said Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi was not performing to expectation, and that that was why he left the PDP for the APC.

He denied joining the APC to evade arrest and investigation of his administration as governor of Enugu State.

(NAN)

