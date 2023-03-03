The All Progressives Grand Alliance governorship candidate in the Enugu State, Frank Nweke Jr, has dismissed rumours of his withdrawal from the 11 March election.

Mr Nweke, in a statement by his Media Manager, Uchenna Igboeme, described the rumour as “the handwork of political desperados determined to keep Enugu in a web of lies and ineptitude”.

The governorship candidate said there has been an upsurge of misinformation and fake news targeted at him within the last 72 hours.

“(It) is a testament to the acceptance of my message of awakening in Enugu State,” Mr Nweke said in the statement made available to reporters in Enugu on Thursday.

According to him, apart from the fake news of his withdrawal, there was also an allegation that he had congratulated Bola Tinubu, the President-elect.

“There is also an allegation that I am planning to approve cattle ranches for herdsmen if elected. This is another lie.

“Their anger is that the citizens have woken up and are ready to take back our state.

“Through my campaign, I have not, and I will not, engage in their politics of character assassination and bitterness.

“Instead, I will focus on how Enugu will have water, how Enugu will be clean, how our roads will be smooth, how our youths can begin to dream again, how technology will be harnessed for the progress of everyone.

“My focus is on getting Enugu residents to know that the Okuko Igbo-Igbo cock symbol on the ballot paper is where their fingerprint must go on March 11,” Mr Nweke stated.

(NAN)

