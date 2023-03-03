Governor Ikpeazu contested the Abia South District under the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), but lost to Enyinnaya Abaribe of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), who represents the district.

In a statement on Wednesday by his spokesperson, Onyebuchi Ememanka, Mr Ikpeazu said, irrespective of whether or not the election was “flawed,” his government would prioritise peace and security in the state.

“Our government is resolutely committed to ensuring continuing security and peace that Abia has consistently enjoyed under my watch,” he said.

“We are grateful to God that so far, there is no single account of any loss of life during the presidential and national assembly elections. There were no reports of electoral violence,” Mr Ikpeazu stated.

‘I’ve won many battles, elections’

The governor boasted that he was “a fulfilled man” who has won many battles and elections in the past.

He added that, as a two-term governor, he was grateful to God for his past and future electoral victories, pointing out that a candidate was bound “to win some and lose some” elections.

“To our detractors, the events of last few days are enough to put us down but we are even more focused and determined now than ever before, to ensure victory for our party, the PDP, and our candidates including Chief Okey Ahiwe, who is our flag bearer as we approach the governorship and state house assembly elections,” Mr Ikpeazu said.

The governor vowed to “replicate” the peace and security enjoyed in the last elections during the 11 March elections in the state.

He assured that he would work hard to ensure victory for candidates of his party.

Background

Mr Abaribe, who won the Abia South District election, was a member of the PDP, but defected to APGA, where he later emerged the party’s candidate for the district.

Before his defection to the APGA, the senator was among the governorship aspirants of the PDP in the state in May, last year.

He withdrew from the race after accusing Mr Ikpeazu and the PDP in the state of holding the primary with a “fake” list of ad-hoc delegates across the 184 wards of the state.

Mr Ikpeazu is a member of G5, a group of PDP governors who rebelled against to the national leadership of the PDP and its presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar.

Apart from Mr Ikpeazu, two other members of the G5 – Samuel Ortom (Benue State) and Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi (Enugu State) – also lost in their senatorial bids.

