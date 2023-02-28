The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared Ifeanyi Ubah of the Young Progressive Party (YPP), as the winner of the Anambra South Senate seat.
INEC Resident Returning Officer, Ebele Nwokoye, announced the result in Nnewi.
Mr Ubah is the sitting senator for the district.
Mr Nwokoye said Mr Ubah polled 73, 115 votes to emerge the winner while Chris Azubogu of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) placed second with 45, 369 votes.
The candidates of the Labour Party (LP) Obinna Uzor and Chris Uba of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) scored 28, 102 and 21, 209 respectively to occupy third and fourth positions respectively.
(NAN)
