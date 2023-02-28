The senator representing Anambra Central District, Uche Ekwunife (PDP), has congratulated the Labour Party candidate, Victor Umeh, on his victory in the 25 February election.

Mr Umeh won the election with 103,608 votes to beat Dozie Nwankwo of the All Progressives Grand Alliance who scored 69,702, and Mrs Ekwunife who scored 49, 532 votes.

In a statement signed by Kingsley Ubani, her media aide, Senator Ekwunife said she had accepted the outcome of the election, and urged the constituents to support the senator-elect, as he prepares to represent the district in the 10th Senate.

Senator Ekwunife expressed gratitude to God for His guidance and protection throughout the long and intense campaign season, and for the peaceful election.

She also appreciated members of her campaign organisation, various support groups and individuals, who worked tirelessly in support of her candidacy.

“I urge you to accept the outcome of the election in good faith.

“I assure the people of Anambra Central that the outcome of the election will not dampen my spirit and desire to offer quality and effective representation in the remaining months,” she said.

Senator Ekwunife reiterated her commitment in finishing strong in line with her promises to the people of the district.

(NAN)

