The candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, has been declared the winner of the presidential election in Anambra State.

Mr Obi polled a total of 584,621 votes (over 90 per cent of the votes cast) to defeat Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), who came a distant second with 9,036 votes, the Nation newspaper reported.

Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) came fourth in the election with 5,111 votes while Peter Umeadi, the candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), was third with 7,388 votes.

Mr Obi is a former governor of Anambra State while the state is currently governed by Charles Soludo of APGA.

The candidate of the Young Progressives Party (YPP), Malik Ado-Ibrahim, garnered 1,997 votes to come fifth in the presidential election.

The New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) candidate, Rabiu Kwankwaso, managed to pick the sixth position with a total of 1,967 votes.

The Returning Officer of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in the state, Nnenna Oti, declared the results at the INEC collation centre in Awka, the state capital, on Tuesday.

Mrs Oti, a professor, is the Vice-Chancellor of the Federal University of Technology, Owerri, Imo State.

Mr Obi was expected to overwhelm his opponents in Anambra and he did so, winning over 90 per cent of the votes cast. He is from the state and is very popular there, as well as in other states in the South-east region.

PREMIUM TIMES reports that Mr Obi has so far won the presidential election in the four south-east states that have been announced (Imo, Enugu, Ebonyi and Anambra), scoring not less than 70 per cent of the votes in each state.

