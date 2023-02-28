The Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi, won the 25 February election in Imo State.

Mr Obi polled more than 70 per cent of the votes cast in the southeastern state. He polled a total of 352, 904 votes to defeat his closest challenger, Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC), who scored 66,171 votes to emerge a distant second.

The candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, came third with 30,004 votes while the candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Rabiu Kwankwaso, garnered 1,536 votes to pick fourth position.

Apart from Mr Obi, none of the candidates scored up to 25 per cent of votes in Imo.

According to the result announced by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), a total of 476,730 voters were accredited for the election out of a total of 2,125,446 registered voters in the state.

INEC also said a total of 459,261 were valid votes while 10,424 votes were rejected out of a total of 469,685 votes cast in the election.

Imo is considered one of the strongholds of Mr Obi in the election because he (Obi) hails from the south-east region.

The LP candidate also won by landslide in Enugu, another state in the south-east, where he secured 428,640 votes – almost 90 per cent (88.7 per cent) of the votes cast in the state.

But unlike Enugu, which is controlled by a PDP governor, Imo is governed by the APC. Hope Uzodinma, the state governor, is a member of the party and a staunch supporter of Mr Tinubu, the party’s presidential candidate.

