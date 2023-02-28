The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared Ifeanyi Ubah of the Young Progressive Party as the winner of the senatorial election in the Anambra South District.
INEC Resident Returning Officer, Ebele Nwokoye announced the result in Nnewi.
Nwokoye, a professor, said Ubah polled 73, 115 votes to emerge winner, while Chris Azubogu of the All Progressives Grand Alliance came second with 45, 369 votes.
READ ALSO: #NigeriaDecides2023: Umeh beats incumbent Ekwunife in Anambra senatorial election
The candidates of Labour Party Obinna Uzor scored 28, 102 votes. Chris Una of the Peoples Democratic Party scored 21, 209 votes.
Mr Ubah is the incumbent senator representing the district.
(NAN)
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.
For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.
By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999