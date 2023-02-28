The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared Ifeanyi Ubah of the Young Progressive Party as the winner of the senatorial election in the Anambra South District.

INEC Resident Returning Officer, Ebele Nwokoye announced the result in Nnewi.

Nwokoye, a professor, said Ubah polled 73, 115 votes to emerge winner, while Chris Azubogu of the All Progressives Grand Alliance came second with 45, 369 votes.

The candidates of Labour Party Obinna Uzor scored 28, 102 votes. Chris Una of the Peoples Democratic Party scored 21, 209 votes.

Mr Ubah is the incumbent senator representing the district.

(NAN)

