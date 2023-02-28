The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared Victor Umeh of the Labour Party (LP) as the winner of the senatorial election in Anambra South District.

INEC Returning Officer Chuka Enuka announced the result on Tuesday in Awka.

Mr Enuka, a professor, said Mr Umeh scored 103,608 votes to beat his closest rival, Dozie Nwankwo of All Progressives Grand Alliance who scored 69,702, while Uche Ekwunife of Peoples Democratic Party scored 49,532 votes.

Mr Ekwunife is the incumbent senator representing the district.

“With the powers vested on me as the Returning Officer, the candidate of the Labour Party having polled the highest number of vote cast and having fulfilled all requirements is therefore declared elected and returned,” said the returning officer, who is a professor of History and International studies at the Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka.

Mr Umeh is a former national chairperson of APGA.

(NAN)

