The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), has declared Lilian Orogbu of the Labour Party, winner for Awka North and South Federal Constituency.

The INEC Returning Officer for the election, Uche Nnyagu, on Monday, said Orogbu polled 34,714 votes to emerge winner of Saturday’s National Assembly election.

He said she defeated her closest rival, Obi Nwankwo of the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA) who polled 24,824 votes, and Emeka Igwe of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) who polled 12,850 votes.

In response to the declaration, Ms Orogbu expressed gratitude to God Almighty and thanked the electorate for her victory.

She assured the constituents of quality representation and human-friendly legislation.

Also, said she would follow her campaign promises to the letter so that people would appreciate the work of a legislator, executive and judiciary.

(NAN)

