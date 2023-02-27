The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared Darlington Nwokocha of the Labour Party (LP) as the winner of the senatorial election in the Abia Central zone.

Having polled 92,116 votes, the Returning Officer, Herbert Udo, on Monday in Umuahia, declared Me Nwokocha as the winner of the election.

Mr Udo announced that Augustine Akobundu of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) came second with 41,447 votes, while Samuel Onuigbo of the All Progressives Congress (APC) scored 7,997 votes.

He said Chukwumere Wachukwu of the Young Progressives Party (YPP) got 7,395 votes, while Ahandi Nweke of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) got 4,637 votes.

Mr Udo also said that John Godson of ADC got 1,980 votes, Patrick Nwosu of Social Democratic Party scored 1,030 votes, and Kenry Ibekwe of National Rescue Movement(NRM) polled 587 votes.

Others, including Aiyelabegan Abdul of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) got 541 votes and Ubani Chukwu of AA scored 187 votes.

The incumbent senator for Abia Central is a former governor of the state, Theodore Orji, of the PDP.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

