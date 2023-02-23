Gunmen have attacked the campaign convoy of Oforchukwu Egbo, the House of Representatives candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for Enugu North/South Federal Constituency.

The incident happened Wednesday evening at Eke-Out in Amechi Awkunanaw, a community in Enugu South Local Government Area of Enugu State, south-east Nigeria.

The attack happened in the same area and at about the same time that gunmen killed the Labour Party (LP) senatorial candidate for Enugu East District in the state.

It is not clear, for now, if the two attacks were carried out by the same gunmen.

During the attack on the PDP candidate’s convoy, one of his drivers was killed by the attackers.

Mr Egbo, the PDP candidate, was not in the vehicle during the attack, PREMIUM TIMES learnt.

A video clip apparently shot after the attack has been circulating on various WhatsApp groups.

In the clip, seen by PREMIUM TIMES, a corpse, believed to be the slain driver, was lying inside a mini-bus vehicle, which was branded with the name of the PDP House of Representative candidate and his photographs.

The photographs of the party’s governorship candidate and deputy governorship candidate in the state were also printed on the vehicle.

The clip showed that the driver was heavily burnt in the vehicle.

A member of the PDP, who asked not to be named, confirmed the incident.

“We are about to issue a statement about the attack,” he said.

The police spokesperson in the state, Daniel Ndukwe, confirmed the two attacks in a statement on Thursday.

Mr Ndukwe, a deputy superintendent of police, said the attackers are suspected to be members of the outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

The police spokesperson said, apart from the LP candidate and the driver of the PDP candidate, the hoodlums attempted to attack the convoy of the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress in the state but were repelled by security operatives.

Narrating how the hoodlums attacked the convoy of the PDP House of Representative candidate, Mr Ndukwe said, “preliminary investigations into the incident show that the armed hoodlums, operating in a tricycle, attacked the PDP campaign mini-bus at Topland (Hotel) by Ebony Paint Road, Amechi Awkunanaw Enugu and used petrol bomb to set it ablaze, burning to death its driver, simply identified as One KC Great, a male.”

He said the LP candidate was “burnt to death in similar fashion” around the same location by gunmen operating in a Hilux vehicle.

The police, however, said that normalcy had been restored in the area.

The Commissioner of Police in Enugu State, Ahmed Ammani, who visited the scenes of the incidents, has ordered an investigation and manhunt of the suspects who carried out the attacks, Mr Ndukwe said.

Mr Ammani condemned the attacks, describing them as “barbaric.”

The police commissioner commiserated with the political parties and families of the victims affected in the attacks, assuring that the police would track down the attackers.

He expressed the commitment of the police and other security agencies to provide adequate security for peaceful and credible elections in the state.

“Do not succumb to the cowardly antics of the hoodlums, which is aimed at creating fear and to disrupt the fair electoral process,” he told residents of the state.

IPOB, a group leading the agitation for an independent state of Biafra for the Igbo-speaking people, has been blamed for the attacks in the South-east and South-south regions of the country.

But the group has repeatedly denied any involvement in the attacks.

