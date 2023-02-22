A hunter has discovered a bag filled with thousands of Permanent Voters Cards (PVCs) in a forest in Anambra State.

The discovery of the PVCs comes barely four days before the presidential and National Assembly Elections, which will be held this Saturday, 25 February.

PREMIUM TIMES gathered the hunter stumbled on the bag containing the PVCs during his hunting exercise on Tuesday in a forest in Akamili, Umudim, which is a community in the Nnewi North Local Government Area of Anambra.

He took the PVCs to the premises of Authority FM, a local radio station in the community, apparently to publicise the discovery to the owners of the PVCs for collection.

The manager of the Authority FM, Charles Ede, confirmed this to PREMIUM TIMES, Wednesday afternoon.

Mr Ede said he and some officials of the radio station took the PVCs to the Nnewi North council headquarters, but that the council officials did not allow them inside the premises or speak with them.

He said they later took the PVCs to the palace of the traditional ruler of the community in the council area.

“Residents are there now collecting the PVCs,” Mr Ede said.

Ikenna Okonkwo, another official of the radio station, in a viral video clip circulating on Facebook, said they had checked about three per cent of the entire PVCs brought by the hunter and noticed that the cards belong to people mainly from the council area.

“This is wickedness. Thousands of PVCs here,” he said, dipping his hands in a bucket where some of the cards were kept.

“These guys (residents) have looked for their PVCS. They have lost hope (that) they have PVCs,” Mr Okonkwo lamented.

The official said the discovery was a confirmation that people were working to sabotage the elections in the South-east.

“We have heard this rumour of people trying to cut out the South-east’s voting strength. We heard this rumour that they were discarding PVCs of those who are from the South-east. We saw that in Lagos (State) some months ago and we never believed it. But seeing this now is a testament.

“Of course, there is large voter apathy in the South-east, but then, with this wickedness that we are seeing here, it is quite obvious,” Mr Okonkwo added.

Kingsley Ikechukwu, INEC spokesperson in Anambra State, did not respond to calls and a text message seeking comments from him about the incident.

Police begin investigation

Reacting to the viral video clip, the police in Anambra State said they were yet to receive the report from the “concerned authority” about the discovery of the PVCs in the state.

Tochukwu Ikenga, the spokesperson of the police in the state, in a statement on Wednesday, said the State Commissioner of Police, Echeng Echeng, had ordered investigations into the video to “unravel the circumstances surrounding the incident and possibly arrest the suspects behind the act.”

Anambra is the home state of the Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi, who is among the major contenders in the 25 February presidential election.

The others are Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress and former Nigeria’s Vice President, Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party.

The South-east is considered a stronghold of the LP candidate, Mr Obi.

