The governorship candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) in Abia State, Gregory Ibe, has lauded the people of the state for maintaining peace and calm despite the hardship occasioned by the redesigned naira swap crisis in the country.

Mr Ibe said this in a statement sent to PREMIUM TIMES by his campaign spokesperson, John Nwokocha, on Sunday.

He said he has observed that Abians are peaceful people who normally mind their businesses.

He said the people have demonstrated that they are peace-loving for not embracing anything that could derail peace throughout the period of note swap at the banks and other designated centres in and around the state.

Mr Ibe, a professor, appealed to them to continue to conduct themselves calmly and always eschew violence.

He urged Abians to shun any temptations to join the protest occurring in some states in the country, assuring that the hardships being faced by the masses would be over soon.

Mr Ibe appealed for their votes urging them to mobilise themselves and vote en-mase for him on 11 March.

The APGA candidate urged Abians to be determined to end hardships and bad governance by voting him as the next governor of the state.

He urged the people of the state to ignore the rumours being peddled by the opposition over his health, saying “I’m healthy and sound.”

Mr Ibe said he would not join issues with the opposition.

“We are focused on our plan to deliver good governance to all Abians. We have prepared a blueprint which speaks to how to better the lives of all Abians.

“I believe the hardship accompanying the naira swap faced by the masses was not intended.

“I urge our people to view the implementation challenges as the sacrifice we have to bear for better governance and a better society,” he said.

