The All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA) has debunked reports that its governorship candidate in Abia State, Gregory Ibe, is ill.

A spokesperson of Gregory Ibe Campaign Council, John Nwokocha, said this in a statement sent to PREMIUM TIMES on Saturday.

Mr Nwokocha said the claim by the opposition about the health of Mr Ibe, a professor, is wicked, malicious and a lie from the pit of hell.

“Greg Ibe is physically fit, mentally sound and remains the most treasured candidate by Abians.

“Truth be told, our candidate, Prof Greg Ibe is hale and hearty. He is gregarious truly living his name, vibrant and continues to attend to programmes and needs of his teeming supporters”, he said.

The campaign spokesperson added that “Our candidate is going to emerge as the greatest shocker to the opposition come March 11.”

He said Mr Ibe acknowledged the prayers and good wishes by the good people of Abia and enjoined them to come out en-mass and vote for him and other candidates on the APGA on election day.

Meanwhile, the Director General of the Gregory Ibe Campaign Council, Longman Nwachukwu, has said the governorship candidate would flag off its campaign rally on Tuesday in Ohafia in Abia North Senatorial District.

He said the rallies would cover all the 17 local government areas in the state.

The timetable he released shows that all the candidates of APGA in the state vying for state and national positions in the 25 February and 11 March elections and supporters are to participate fully in the rallies.

Mr Nwachukwu said the campaign activities will commence on 16 February with a strategic meeting of accredited campaign council members with women directorate of the party, elders council, stakeholders, youths groups and pro-groups on 16 and 17 February.

He said on 18 February there would be an open air interdenominational dedication and thanksgiving ceremony at campaign secretariat Umuahia while on 19 February church visitations/worships would hold at select churches to run concurrently in the three senatorial zones.

Mr Nwachukwu also said breakfast meeting with students bodies and business meeting with representatives of professional bodies will be held the following day 20 February.

He listed other activities in the campaign calendar with the grand finale of the rallies holding in Aba on 9 March.

