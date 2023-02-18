Three police officers were killed, on Saturday, when gunmen bombed Ogidi Police Divisional Headquarters in Idemili North Local Government Area of Anambra State, Nigeria’s south-east.

The incident happened at the early hours of the day, PREMIUM TIMES learnt.

Sources told this newspaper that the gunmen invaded the police facility in large numbers with explosives devices.

“Many policemen were killed by the gunmen,” Amos Udo, a resident of the community, told PREMIUM TIMES.

Mr Udo said the sporadic gunshots fired by the gunmen terrified many residents, forcing some of them to flee their homes despite heavy darkness during the attack.

The police spokesperson in Anambra State, Tochukwu Ikenga, has confirmed the incident in a statement on Saturday.

Mr Ikenga, a deputy superintendent of police, said three officers were killed by the gunmen during the attack.

“The Anambra State Police Command has reinforced security in Idemili North Local Government Area following the attack on the Ogidi Area Command in the early hours of Saturday, 18 February 2023, where three policemen paid the supreme price,” he said.

The police spokesperson said the gunmen threw improvised explosive devices and petrol bombs which enabled them to gain access into the facility.

“Unfortunately, the buildings in the police facility were affected,” he said.

Mr Ikenga lamented the loss of lives and other valuables during the attack.

He said the police in the state would remain “resolute” in fighting the criminals who carry out attacks across the state.

“Meanwhile, the incident is being assessed and police operations are still ongoing,” the police said.

Increased attacks

Like other states in Nigeria’s south-east, security has deteriorated in Anambra State with frequent attacks by armed persons.

The latest attack comes about five days after gunmen attacked the same police facility in the council area. One of the gunmen was killed in that attack, according to the police.

Gunmen, on Thursday, attacked some officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Ukpor, a community in Nnewi South Local Government Area of the state. But the police said they foiled the attack.

About three days ago, gunmen abducted 15 members of the National Youth Service Corps in the state. They were, however, rescued hours later by the police in the state.

Again, On 3 February, gunmen attacked Abagana Divisional Police Headquarters in Njikoka Local Government Area of the state. Two vigilante operatives were killed by the gunmen during the attack.

ALSO READ: Gunmen attack another police facility in Anambra

Hours after the attack in Abagana, gunmen killed a police officer and a vigilante operative in Obosi, a community in Idemili North Local Government Area of the state. The gunmen also bombed a police anti-cult unit in the community during the attack.

Earlier this month, gunmen bombed a local office of the INEC in Ojoto, Idemili South Local Government Area and also attacked a Police Divisional Headquarters in Nnobi, another community in the same council area of the state, killing a 16-year-old boy and injuring a 15-year-old girl during the attack.

The Nigerian government has accused the outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) of being responsible for the deadly attacks in the region. But the group has repeatedly denied any involvement in the attacks.

IPOB is leading the agitation for an independent state of Biafra which it wants carved out from the South-east and some parts of the South-south Nigeria.

