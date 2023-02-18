A gang of suspected cult members on Friday in Aba allegedly attacked and killed three staff members of the Abia State Environmental Protection Agency on duty.
Police spokesperson in Abia, SP Geoffrey Ogbonna, confirmed the incident to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) correspondent in Aba.
Mr Ogbonna, a superintendent of police, said the deceased were working at SAMEC Junction by Faulks Road, Ariaria International Market, Aba, when the incident happened.
He said the assailants, who were dressed in black attire, carried out the attack around 1 p.m.
“The suspected cultists inflicted multiple injuries on their victims, using machetes, daggers and axes.
“The multiple injuries left the three men dead, including one identified as Stanley Ejike and others yet to be identified,” he said.
READ ALSO: Hoodlums kill police officer, raze patrol vehicle in Anambra
He said the assailants immediately fled the scene before the police arrived.
Mr Ogbonna said the police later evacuated the bodies to the mortuary, adding that investigations had commenced.
No arrest had been made yet in connection with the incident, the police said.
The police are appealing to residents of the city to assist with information that could lead to the tracking, arrest and prosecution of those responsible for the killing.
The police spokesperson condemned the killing and admonished Nigerians working in sensitive sectors of the economy to be discrete in carrying our their duties, especially now that tempers are high due to the economic hardship.
(NAN)
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.
For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.
By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999