A gang of suspected cult members on Friday in Aba allegedly attacked and killed three staff members of the Abia State Environmental Protection Agency on duty.

Police spokesperson in Abia, SP Geoffrey Ogbonna, confirmed the incident to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) correspondent in Aba.

Mr Ogbonna, a superintendent of police, said the deceased were working at SAMEC Junction by Faulks Road, Ariaria International Market, Aba, when the incident happened.

He said the assailants, who were dressed in black attire, carried out the attack around 1 p.m.

“The suspected cultists inflicted multiple injuries on their victims, using machetes, daggers and axes.

“The multiple injuries left the three men dead, including one identified as Stanley Ejike and others yet to be identified,” he said.

He said the assailants immediately fled the scene before the police arrived.

Mr Ogbonna said the police later evacuated the bodies to the mortuary, adding that investigations had commenced.

No arrest had been made yet in connection with the incident, the police said.

The police are appealing to residents of the city to assist with information that could lead to the tracking, arrest and prosecution of those responsible for the killing.

The police spokesperson condemned the killing and admonished Nigerians working in sensitive sectors of the economy to be discrete in carrying our their duties, especially now that tempers are high due to the economic hardship.

(NAN)

