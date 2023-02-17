Assailants ,in the early hours of Friday, attacked the home of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate for Izizi/Abakaliki Federal Constituency, Barnabas Ofoke.

Cars and other property were destroyed during the attack, while the occupants of the house ran for safety.

Spokesperson of the PDP in Ebonyi State, Chika Nwoba in a statement on Friday accused the All Progressive Congress (APC) in the state of being responsible for the attack.

The House is in Izzi Local Government Area.

Both Mr Ofoke and the APC governorship candidate, who is the Speaker of Ebonyi House of Assembly, Francis Nwifuru are from the local government area.

PREMIUM TIMES could not independently verify the claim that the APC was involved in the attack.

The PDP spokesperson in the state, Mr Nwoba said Mr Ofoke’s compound was a designated venue for the PDP governorship rally in the local government area scheduled for today, Friday.

The house which was attacked is within the compound.

“This was the compound the campaign was meant to hold since the APC governorship candidate and Governor Umahi declared no open space for PDP in the local government area,” Mr Nwoba said.

Nwifuru, APC react

The APC and its governorship candidate, Francis Nwifuru, denied having a hand in the attack.

A member of the party’s media team and an aide to Governor David Umahi, Brutus Orogwu said the incident was self-inflicted.

He said the PDP staged the attack to tarnish the image of the APC and its governorship candidate.

“PDP secretly sent their boys to destroy those things just to use it to tarnish the APC image in Izzi. Well, all I know is that they have failed already,” he said.

READ ALSO:

The Director, New Media, of the APC Campaign Council and State Spokesperson of APC, Simbad Ogbuatu also debunked the accusation.

He said Mr Nwifuru and the APC had no hand in the attack. He also accused the PDP of staging the incident.

“This is a mere propaganda by the PDP. Nwifuru is a peaceful person, a man who has respect for human life and rule of law and as such can never send anybody for such a despicable act.

“PDP are not on ground, they stage managed the attack. Ofoke is not a threat. He has never won his Polling unit.

“The media and Ebonyi voters should disregard this propaganda by PDP, it is because they know they don’t have the capacity to defeat APC at the polls that is why they are coming up with these gimmicks to tarnish the image of PDP.

“Nwifuru did not attack anybody and didn’t send anybody to carry out any attack. APC does not have thugs and does not believe in or engage in thuggery,” he said.

Increasing political violence in Ebonyi

Ebonyi State has become notorious for political violence lately, with attacks on opposition candidates on the rise across the state.

The All Progressive Grand Alliance governorship candidate, Bernard Odoh and his convoy was attacked in Izzi Local Government Area late last year.

Although no life was lost in that attack, one car in his convoy was damaged by gunshots fired by the assailants.

Mr Odoh, last month, survived a deadly attack. Two police officers attached to him were killed in the attack.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

