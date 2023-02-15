Nigeria’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Tuesday, summoned the Finnish Ambassador to Nigeria, Leena Pylvanainen, over threats by Biafra agitator, Simon Ekpa, to stop the 2023 general election in Nigeria’s south-east.

Mr Ekpa, a factional leader of the outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), has repeatedly declared sit-at-home orders across the South-east, insisting that there would be no election in the region in 2023.

The IPOB agitator recently declared a sit-at-home from 23 to 28 February apparently to stop the conduct of the 2023 general elections in the region.

The presidential election is slated to be held on 25 February.

He said the sit-at-home orders and stopping the 2023 elections in the region would help his faction of the IPOB to achieve the sovereign state of Biafra for Igbo-speaking people in South-east and South-south Nigeria.

Bilateral efforts

Geoffrey Onyeama, Nigeria’s minister of foreign affairs, met with the Finnish Ambassador to Nigeria, Mrs Pylvanainen, to discuss the threats by the factional IPOB leader, according to a report by Business Day newspaper.

Mr Onyeama, at the meeting, expressed displeasure over the recent sit-at-home orders given by Mr Ekpa to his teeming followers, who he said, consequently embarked on killings, maiming, burning and other destructive activities.

Mr Onyeama, represented by the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Zubairu Dada, said Mr Ekpa’s action was fast becoming a threat to the forthcoming election, and that the Nigerian government would not take it “lightly” with him and the Finland government if nothing “drastic” was not done about his threats.

“We thought it was important for us to have this chat with you to let you know that, of course, he’s living in the comfort of his home there in Finland and we know that we have been in touch with your good self,” Mr Onyeama stated.

“We’ve had some time to ensure that we arrest this situation but it appears the situation is getting out of hand. And we’re saying enough is enough. We should let you know, in very strong terms that it’s high time you really meant and backed Nigeria with the quest that something be done immediately because he threatens the forthcoming election,” he added.

The foreign affairs minister lamented that the factional IPOB leader has huge followership on social media.

“It’s important to get to know that the 2023 elections are being threatened by the actions of someone and that something needs to be done immediately, to address the situation. This in essence is why we thought it was important for us to have this discussion with you, so as to let you know our concerns and the displeasure of the Government of Nigeria and the people of Nigeria on this very unhealthy development,” the minister told Mrs Pylvanainen.

Finnish govt speaks

Responding, Mrs Pylvanainen said the Finnish government was already investigating the threats to determine how the matter fits into the legal framework of Finland, given that Mr Ekpa is a Nigerian-Finnish citizen.

The Finnish ambassador said there was a need to take his rights into consideration.

“So, everything has to obviously be done according to Finnish legislation,” she stated.

Mrs Pylvanainen described the threat by Mr Ekpa as “an irritant” in the relations between Nigeria and Finland.

The two countries are celebrating 60 years of diplomatic relations this year.

The Finnish ambassador said, with 60 years of “excellent cooperation” between the two countries, the Finnish government would not “trade with anything” that will jeopardise their relationship with Nigeria.

She said the threat to stop the Nigerian election was of serious concern to the Finnish government.

“It is a topic on which we have been cooperating. Our authorities have been cooperating. There have been contacts between the law enforcement agencies of Nigeria and Finland on this topic,” she said.

“We’ve had several discussions here in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs which we do appreciate very much because you said this is an issue of national concern to Nigeria, but it is very much a concern for us as well. We are very much interested in the safe and secure conduct of these elections throughout the country,” Mrs Pylvanainen added.

She said although Finland has “very strong protections for freedom of speech” the country does not condone hate speech and incitement to violence.

“But of course, (there are) stipulations against hate speech and incitement to violence for us. The situation is really of concern on three accounts, even you could say it is of concern.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

