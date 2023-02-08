A 70-year-old man was, on Monday, killed when suspected herders invaded Ugboanyim-Aniyi, Amagunze, a community in the Nkanu East Local Government of Enugu State, Nigeria’s south-east.

The victim has been identified as Anike Nwa-ogbu.

His brother, Emma Ogbu, 67, was injured during the attack, according to a report by the Punch.

A community leader and former President-General of the community, Francis Nnamani, confirmed the incident to the newspaper on Tuesday.

Mr Nnamani lamented that several residents had fled the community for fear of more attacks by the suspected herders.

“While Anike Nwa-Ogbu has been confirmed dead, his brother, Emma Ogbu, has been rushed to the hospital. It will only take the mercy of God for him to survive,” he said.

The former president-general said the traditional ruler of the community, identified simply as Emmanuel, the incumbent President-General of the community, Ifeanyi Nnaji, and other leaders of the community have called on Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State and security agencies to assist them to quell the situation.

“The activities of herdsmen have scared our people from going to farms as our people are being maimed and crops being destroyed,” Mr Nnamani added.

Police begin manhunt

The police spokesperson, Daniel Ndukwe, has confirmed the incident, according to the newspaper.

Mr Ndukwe, a deputy superintendent of police, said Mr Nwa-ogbu was macheted to death by some yet-to-be-identified hoodlums during the attack.

“Manhunt for the assailant(s) and investigation have been launched,” he said.

“The victim was said to have gone fishing at Ubeagu River in Nkanu East Local Government Area on 6 February, 2023, where his body was found on 7 February 2023, at the river bank,” Mr Ndukwe added.

The police spokesperson said the injured victim was currently responding to treatment at the hospital.

