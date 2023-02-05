Gunmen have attacked Abagana Divisional Police Headquarters in Njikoka Local Government Area of Anambra State, Nigeria’s south-east.

The incident happened at about 9 p.m. on Friday.

Sources said the gunmen fired several gunshots during the attack, before setting the police facility ablaze.

The attack lasted for about 45 minutes, it was learnt.

A resident, who simply identified himself as Jude, said about two vigilante operatives patrolling the community were killed during the attack by the gunmen, while many others sustained injuries.

“I went to watch Chelsea Vs Fulham match when they attacked. The gunmen shot three vigilante people. I saw two corpses lying on the ground along the road. They also set the police station ablaze,” he said.

The police spokesperson in Anambra State, Tochukwu Ikenga, has confirmed the attack in a statement on Saturday and made available to PREMIUM TIMES.

Mr Ikenga, a deputy superintendent of police, however, said only two vigilante operatives were killed by the gunmen in the attack.

“The gunmen had earlier attacked Anambra State Vigilante Operatives on patrol, murdered two of their operatives,” he said.

The police spokesperson said the gunmen, on approaching Abagana Police Divisional Headquarters after attacking the vigilante operatives, attempted to gain entrance into the police facility, but were resisted by the operatives.

“The police operatives engaged the armed men in a gun duel, due to the superior fire power of the police and in a bid for the gunmen to flee the scene, (the gunmen) threw a patrol bomb into the station, which ignited fire and affected the roof of an old building in the station,” Mr Ikenga said.

He, however, said fire fighters in the state responded quickly and put off the fire.

He said the police have intensified patrol in the area to prevent the break down of law and order,

Increased attacks

Like other states in Nigeria’s south-east, security has deteriorated in Anambra State with frequent attacks by armed persons.

The attacks often target security agencies, government officials and facilities.

The latest attack occurred less than one day after gunmen killed a police officer and a vigilante operative in Obosi, a community in Idemili North Local Government Area of the state. The gunmen also bombed a police anti-cult unit in the community during the attack.

About three days ago, gunmen bombed an office of the Independent National Electoral Commission in Ojoto, Idemili South Local Government Area and also attacked a Police Divisional Headquarters in Nnobi, another community in the same council area of the state, killing a 16-year-old boy and injuring a 15-year-old girl during the attack.

The Nigerian government has accused the outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) of being responsible for the deadly attacks in the region. But the group has repeatedly denied any involvement in the attacks.

IPOB is a group leading agitation for an independent state of Biafra which it wants carved out from the south-east and some parts of south-south Nigeria.

