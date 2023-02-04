The police in Enugu State, South-east Nigeria, said they have arrested two persons for alleged possession and attempted sale of fake redesigned naira notes.

The police spokesperson in the state, Daniel Ndukwe, disclosed this in a statement on Friday.

Mr Ndukwe, a deputy superintendent of police, said the two suspects were arrested at about 9:05 p.m. on Thursday at different locations in the state.

The police spokesperson gave the names of the suspects as, Joseph Chinenye, 39, and Onyeka Ezeja, 29, who were arrested at Iheakpu-Awka, Igbo-Eze South and Onicha, Enugu Ezike, Igbo-Eze North Local Government Areas of the state respectively.

He said the arrest of the suspects followed receipt of information about them.

The police said the suspects were in “possession of suspected counterfeited 180 pieces of the Central Bank of Nigeria’s newly redesigned N1000 notes with face value of N180,000.”

Mr Ndukwe said preliminary investigation showed that the fake naira notes which were in three separate batches, among others, bear the same serial numbers while the suspects claimed to have obtained the notes from an unidentified woman in Benin, Edo State, South-south Nigeria.

“In addition, they (the suspects) confessed to attempting to sell the notes to a PoS operator, who rejected them at a filling station in Ibagwa-Aka Community of Igbo-Eze South Council Area, where they used the notes to purchase petrol,” he said.

The police spokesperson said the two suspects would be arraigned in court as soon as investigation into the case was concluded by the State Criminal Investigation Department.

The Commissioner of Police in Enugu State, Ahmed Ammani, reassured of the commitment of the police to “fish out criminals perpetrating acts such as economic sabotage,” Mr Ndukwe said.

Mr Ammani urged residents of the state to be vigilant and exercise caution while obtaining and carrying out transactions with naira notes, especially the redesigned ones.

The police commissioner appealed to the residents to support the police in their quest to fight crime relating to the newly redesigned naira notes in the state.

