The body of a woman believed to be a sex worker has been found in a brothel in Anambra state, South-east Nigeria.

The deceased, simply identified as Chisom from Enugu State, was found dead on Monday in the brothel along Old Market Road in Onitsha, Anambra State.

The sex workers and others have deserted the hotel, apparently for fear of police arrest.

There is, however, confusion as to the cause of the woman’s death. She was last seen washing plates with which she ate on Sunday night.

Some of the sex workers suspected that she hanged herself in her hotel room, and others said she may have been strangled to death by an early caller. Some believed she took poison and died.

A woman who is her neighbour alleged that she committed suicide after her lover jilted her.

READ ALSO:

She said: “She had a boyfriend that always spent a lot of money on her. Even last Christmas the boy came to her with a bag of rice with N200,000, among other items and asked her to travel for Christmas and come back later.

“As soon as she came back, she was told that her boyfriend had married. Since then she started behaving abnormally and just three days ago, she was seen holding a rope in her hand.

“When asked why she was holding the rope, she became aggressive. Early in the morning, she swept her room, and around 9 a.m. what we heard was that she committed suicide in her room.

“We saw her neck tied with a rope to the window in her room but her legs were touching the floor. So we don’t know if it was suicide as no foam was gushing out from her mouth but the tongue was out.”

As the news spread, residents of the area trooped to the hotel to catch a glimpse of the corpse.

Police officers from the nearby Onitsha Area Police Area Command visited the hotel around 12.30 p.m. and left with some officials of the hotel.

They returned later with an ambulance and removed the corpse.

Police spokesperson in the State, Tochukwu Ikenga, confirmed the incident.

He said an investigation has commenced to unravel the circumstances of her death.

“No suicide note was found in the room to suspect suicide. We are exploring all options to unravel the circumstances surrounding the death,” he said.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

