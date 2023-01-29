At least three police officers were shot dead and another injured on Saturday night when gunmen attacked the security operatives at a checkpoint along the Enugu/Abakaliki expressway.

The gunmen, who arrived in two Toyota Sienna vehicles, reportedly opened fire when they arrived at the checkpoint, killing three policemen on the spot.

Another police officer who was shot in the leg is said to be receiving treatment at a hospital in the Ebonyi State capital.

The incident took place Saturday night at the checkpoint located on the expressway between Enugu and Ebonyi states.

The police spokesperson in Ebonyi, Chris Anyanwu, confirmed the incident.

He said the hoodlums operated in two Sienna vehicles.

“Yesterday’s attack by unknown gunmen at Ebonyi/Enugu boundary took place at about 1808hrs.

“Three police personnel of Operation Safer Highway, fatally injured. Later confirmed dead.

“Hoodlums operated in two sienna vehicles, drove into the Check-point, opened fire on the policemen,” he said in a statement.

Saturday’s attack is the latest in the series of deadly attacks on the police and other security agencies in the South-east.

Gunmen have been unleashing terror in Ebonyi and other South-eastern states in recent years, attacking civilians, security operatives and offices of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Last December, gunmen attacked a police checkpoint in Abakaliki, killing a police officer. The gunmen stormed the checkpoint on a motorcycle on 5 December 2022 and opened fire on the police operatives.

A week earlier, suspected arsonists set the INEC office in Iboko ablaze. Iboko is a community in the Izzi Local Government Area of the state.

The federal government has accused Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) of being responsible for the deadly attacks in the region.

But the group has repeatedly denied any involvement in the attacks.

The separatist group is leading the agitation for an independent state of Biafra which it wants to be carved out from the South-east and some parts of South-south Nigeria.

