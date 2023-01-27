Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has restated his commitment to devolution of power and restructuring of the Nigerian federation if elected.

Mr Atiku, a former vice president of Nigeria, made the promise on Thursday in Abakaliki during a rally in Ebonyi State.

He specifically said if elected, his administration would devolve more power to states as well as restructuring the country to meet the agitation for true federalism.

He said the people of the South-east region had been clamouring for restructuring to enable them to have more powers to deal with their local affairs. He assured the people that restructuring would be a major policy of his administration if he wins the forthcoming election.

Mr Atiku said the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) had failed in its promise to restructure the country and urged voters in the state to reject the party in the February presidential and National Assembly elections.

The former vice president, who was received by a large crowd at the Pa Oruta Ngele Township Stadium in Abakaliki, thanked the people for their support for the PDP since its formation in 1999.

He said: “We mean what we say and if you give us the support, we will deliver.”

Mr Atiku promised to empower women and youths to take over power from old politicians, saying that youths and women would be major drivers in his administration.

Earlier, the National Chairman of the PDP, Iyorcha Ayu said the party was on a rescue mission and urged the people of the state to vote massively for PDP in the forthcoming elections.

He said an Atiku government would work towards the total restoration of peace and security in the South-east and urged the region not to rest in their support for the party.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Governor Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State; Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State, who is the vice presidential candidate of the PDP, were present at the rally.

