Enugu Senator, Chimaroke Nnamani, has said his suspension from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) came as a rude shock and huge surprise.

He said this in a statement on Saturday morning – hours after the PDP announced his suspension for alleged anti-party activities.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how the suspension of Mr Nnamani and seven other members from Ekiti State is to take immediate effect.

The PDP said its National Working Committee (NWC) arrived at the decision “after a very extensive review and consideration of the party’s affairs in the country.”

The lawmaker however, described the suspension as unjust, as he said his right to fair hearing was violated.

He complained that he was never notified of any petition against him or informed of the grounds that formed the decision of the NWC of the PDP to suspend him from the party .

“I was also not invited to any meeting, proceeding or hearing of the NWC of the party where my supposed offence(s) was/were discussed,” he said.

“I was, therefore, not afforded the opportunity to make representations on my behalf at any meeting where the proposal and decision to suspend me from the party was made.

“My right to fair hearing was consequently violated against the clear provisions of the constitution of the party, especially in disciplinary proceedings. More importantly, the superior constitution of the federal republic of Nigeria.”

Mr Nnamani, a former governor of Enugu State, however, reassured his constituents that his political career is alive and not threatened.

While he thanked his constituents and supporters for their support, he said he would continue his campaign to a hopefully victorious conclusion.

He also vowed to continue to provide the needed leadership that will facilitate the delivery of dividends of democracy to the people.

The Enugu East senator’s suspension came on the heels of criticisms from PDP supporters after he openly started campaigning for the APC presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu.

He was initially drafted into the APC presidential campaign council as a member but was later removed. And was never seen endorsing or supporting Atiku.

His suspension however, does not afftect his reelection bid into the Senate, as stipulated in the Electoral Act.

