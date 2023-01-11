Anambra State Government said it has begun an investigation into the death of a woman, Ogochukwu Anene, allegedly killed by her husband, Wilson Uwadiegwu, over a loaf of bread.

The Commissioner for Women and Social Welfare in the state, Ify Obinabo, made this known on Wednesday in Awka, while receiving the victim’s mother, Cordelia Anene, in her office.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reported that a clip which was trending on social media alleged the victim, popularly known as Ada Awka, was beaten to death by her husband over a loaf of bread.

The commissioner, Mrs Obinabo, said the Anambra State Government was collaborating with the Enugu State Government in the investigation to get justice for the deceased.

“Since the deceased is from Anambra, the state government will not keep quiet over the unfortunate incident, but will make sure that thorough investigation is carried out and concluded in record time,” she said.

Mr Obinabo urged women in abusive marriages to always speak out and seek help instead of dying in silence.

The victim’s mother, Mrs Anene, who alleged that her daughter was killed by her husband, said the suspect “fled immediately after carrying out the act.”

She called on the state government to come to their aid and give her daughter justice.

Mrs Anene said: “Ogochukwu was beaten by her husband because she ate the loaf of bread he bought for the kids.

“When the children wanted to eat, he became furious about why they would ask him about the bread and pounced on her with a mirror and other objects which left her in a bad condition.

“Few days after the beating, my daughter was hospitalised at Niger Foundation in Enugu where they said she suffered internal bleeding as a result of an injury sustained during the beating.

“The doctors confirmed this after a series of scans were carried out and referred us to Enugu State University Teaching Hospital (UNTH), Ituku-Ozalla. While all these were happening, the husband was nowhere to be found.”

She said the investigating police officer is putting pressure on the family to “drop the case.”

The victim’s family is yet to be informed about the autopsy result, she said.

(NAN)

