There was no slowdown in 2022 in the deadly attacks in South-east Nigeria despite the effort of security agencies, including the country’s military.

The attacks, often linked to the outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), have led to the abduction and killings of several persons, mainly government officials and officers of various security agencies.

Beyond abduction and killing, the facilities of the various security agencies and those of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) have been repeatedly attacked across the region.

Although several people were killed by gunmen in 2022 across the South-east, PREMIUM TIMES compiled a list of some of the killings to highlight the continued loss of lives in the region.

KELVIN EZEOHA

The year 2022 began on a painful note for the family of Kelvin Ezeoha, the Youth Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Enugu State.

Mr Ezeoha, a former chairperson of Enugu South Local Government Area of the state, was killed alongside one other person on 19 January, 2022 when gunmen invaded a meeting of the APC members in the council area. His pregnant wife and other family members believed the killing was politically motivated.

ANTHONY NWOKORIE

Gunmen who claimed to be Biafra agitators made real their threats to disrupt elections in the South-east in 2023 when they killed Anthony Nwokorie, an INEC official who was carrying out Continuous Voter Registration exercise in Imo State, alongside others.

Mr Nwokorie was killed, on 14 April, when the gunmen attacked some INEC officials and intending registrants at Nkwo Ihitte (PU 004) in Amakohia Ward (RA 02) in Ihitte Uboma Local Government Area of the state.

OKECHUKWU OKOYE, CYRIL CHIEGBOKA

On 21 May, a serving lawmaker in Anambra House of Assembly, Okechukwu Okoye, was abducted and then beheaded by gunmen in Anambra State.

Mr Okoye, who was representing Aguata 2 Constituency in the assembly, was killed with his aide, Cyril Chiegboka, six days after they were abducted along Aguluzigbo Road, Anaocha Local Government Area of the state.

NELSON ACHUKWU

Gunmen, on 22 June, beheaded a former lawmaker in Anambra State, Nelson Achukwu, three weeks after he was abducted from his house in Ukpor, a community in Nnewi South Local Government Area of the state.

Mr Achukwu, a physically-challenged person, was beheaded after his family reportedly paid N15 million as ransom to the gunmen.

He represented Nnewi South 2 Constituency in the state assembly during the administration of former Governor Chris Ngige, now Nigeria’s minister of Labour and Employment.

SEVEN YOUTHS KILLED IN IMO

Gunmen suspected to be Ebubeagu operatives on 17 July shot dead seven youths in Awomamma, Oru East Local Government Area of Imo State. Nigerians were outraged by the killings.

Ebubeagu is a security outfit backed by the Imo State Government.

Some residents claimed 14 youths were killed during the attack. But authorities later confirmed it was seven.

The victims, who hailed from Otulu, another community in the council area, were said to be returning from a marriage ceremony in the Awomamma Community when the Ebubeagu operatives opened fire on them.

Residents from the victims’ community went into the streets, protested the killing and called for the disbandment of the Ebubeagu.

Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo State would later claim that operatives of the State Security Service (SSS), not Ebubeagu, killed the youths. The governor reportedly claimed that all the youths who were killed by the SSS operatives were criminals.

The killing of the youths trended for months with several groups, including, Amnesty International Nigeria, calling for investigation into the incident.

HENRY CHUKWU, IFEANYI ODII’S BODYGUARD

Gunmen on 24 August, killed Henry Chukwu, a body guard of a former governorship aspirant of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ebonyi State, Ifeanyi Odii, who is now the 2023 PDP governorship candidate in the state.

Mr Chukwu was killed alongside two others when gunmen invaded a hotel in Isu, a community in Onicha Local Government Area of the state.

LUCKY IDOKO

Gunmen on 8 October, killed Lucky Idoko, the youth leader of the APC in Igbo-Eze-South Local Government Area of Enugu State.

Mr Idoko hailed from Unadu, a community in the council area.

The slain youth leader was the chairperson of a local vigilante group in the area.

He represented the community as a councilor.

IFEANYI UBAH’S AIDES AND POLICE ORDERLIES

Of the attacks on politicians in the South-east by gunmen, the most prominent was the attack on the convoy of a Nigerian senator, Ifeanyi Ubah on 11 September, which resulted in the death of two police officers and three civilians.

Mr Ubah, a member of the Young Progressives Party, represents Anambra South District.

His convoy was attacked in Enugu-Ukwu, a community in Njikoka Local Government Area of Anambra State.

The gunmen had ambushed and opened fire on the convoy, killing the five victims. The senator escaped the attack, but sustained injuries.

IGNATIUS ASOR

The traditional ruler of Obudi, Agwa, Ignatius Asor, was, on 14 November, killed when suspected IPOB members invaded the community.

Obudi, Agwa is a community in Oguta Local Government Area of Imo State.

The police spokesperson in the state, Michael Abattam, who confirmed this in a statement, said the slain monarch had allowed the terror group inside his palace after they disguised as people in distress and who had come to report an emergency situation to the royal father.

The suspected IPOB members also killed two aides of the monarch during the attack, the police said.

GAB ONUZULUIKE

Gab Onuzuike, a former commissioner for rural development in Enugu State, was on 18 November, shot dead by gunmen.

Mr Onuzuike was killed alongside his brother while they were returning from a burial ceremony in Nkpokolo Achi, a community in Oji River Local Government Area of the state.

The former commissioner served as a chairperson of the council area.

CHRISTOPHER ELEHU

The Labour Party candidate for Onuimo State Constituency in Imo State, was on 16 December, killed when gunmen invaded his house.

The attackers also set Mr Elehu’s house ablaze and destroyed his properties, including a motorcycle. His corpse was said to have machete cuts allegedly inflicted on him by the gunmen.

