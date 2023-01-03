Governor Charles Soludo of Anambra State on Tuesday condemned the killings of five people in the state.

The killings occurred on the first and second day of the New Year in the Okpuno community, Awka South Local Government Area, and the Obosi community, Idemili North Local Government Area of the state.

Four youths identified as Onyiebo Okoye, Kenechukwu Okeke, Jude Ebenezar and Obinna Maduka were killed in Okpuno community on 1 January, according to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), while the President General of Obosi town, Ike Okolo, was shot dead at a petrol station on 2 January.

Mr Soludo, who described the killings as cult-related, assured that the culprits would be apprehended and made to face the law.

Mr Christian Aburime, the spokesperson to the governor, reported him as saying that the perpetrators would be apprehended and decisively dealt with, even if they have ran out of town.

He said Anambra State had enjoyed the best Christmas ever in decades with a new system of traffic control put in place by the government, Anambra Youth Volunteers and the Anambra State Traffic Management Agency.

“The governor has condemned the cult-related war among rival groups and subsequent killings in Obosi and Okpuno in Idemili North and Awka South Council Areas.

“He assures that the perpetrators will be apprehended and decisively dealt with, even if they have run out of town. He stressed that they will be hunted down to face the full wrath of the law.

“The governor further reassured that the cult gangs will surely be tracked down and dealt with decisively in accordance with the law,” he said.

Mr Soludo called on the residents to go about their normal duties and enjoy the holiday season, adding that the incidents were isolated cases which would be tackled by the administration.

READ ALSO:

Just like other South-east states, security has continued to deteriorate in Anambra. The frequent deadly attacks in the state has been linked to the Biafra agitation.

Mr Soludo’s administration, which is about nine months old, has twice called on gunmen in the state to lay down their arms in exchange of amnesty and rehabilitation.

No one has responded to the call so far and the attacks appear not to be slowing down.

(NAN)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

