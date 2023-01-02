Nine persons have died from cholera outbreak in Akpoha community, Afikpo North local government area of Ebonyi State.

Many others from the area have been hospitalised and are receiving treatment in various hospitals in the state.

Officials reports puts the number of those hospitalised at 30 but residents say the number may be higher.

The state government on Sunday scrambled a State Rapid Response Team to the community to help bring the situation under control.

The Chairperson of the local government, Uchenna Ibiam, led the team which comprised staff of the the stateinistry of Health and that of the National Center For Disease Control (NCDC) to the community.

Addressing the village heads, men, women and youth of Akpoha community, the council boss expressed concern over the unexpected deaths some of whom were children.

He urged the people of the area not to panic as the situation is under control.

He commended the state government for responding promptly especially in sending Rapid Response Team to assist Health Workers at Akpoha in containing the situation.

He further used the residents of the area to adhere strictly to medical advice form health professional to stem the outbreak.

Mr Ibiam, who took time to visit the victims at the various Health facilities at Akpoha, promised to drill four solar boreholes within 2weeks (two per ward), to enable them have access to clean water.

Mr Ibiam said that his visit was to serve as a psychological therapy to the people of the area and to assure them of the administration’s readiness for humanitarian interventions to save their children from mortality from cholera outbreak and other diseases.

The Chairperson also gave out some relief materials including foams , disinfectants and cash to the people.

The people of the area thanked Mr Ibiam for his prompt on the spot assessment of the situation and for giving them reasons not to despair.

The latest incident comes three weeks after a similar incident in Ezillo community in Ishielu Local Government Area of the state which claimed five lives

Meanwhile, a health specialist in the state Ministry of Health, who spoke on condition of anonymity attributed the incessant outbreaks in the state to open defecation and lack of potable water in most rural communities of the state.

He pleaded not to be named as he does not have official permission to speak to the media, on the matter.

However, he urged the state government to find a lasting solution to the perennial water scarcity in the state and embark the construction of toilet facilities in rural communities.

He noted that the lives of innocent Ebonyi people are at risk because of government’s failure to provide basic amenities.

