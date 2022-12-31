From the deadly attacks in the region to the squabble between Catholic Diocese of Enugu and its outspoken priest, Ejike Mbaka, and the completion of the much-talked about Second Niger Bridge, 2022 has been an action-packed year in Nigeria’s South-east.

Here are some of the defining events in the region in 2022:

Mbaka’s outburst against Peter Obi: Catholic Church sanctions priest

Mr Mbaka, the then Spiritual Director of Adoration Ministry Enugu, is popular for his frequent criticisms of politicians and government policies.

But his scathing remarks in June against the Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi, apparently caused him more harm than he probably envisaged.

The Catholic priest had prophesied that Mr Obi would not win the 2023 presidential election because he is a “stingy man.”

Many Nigerians, including the Catholic Diocese of Enugu, criticised him over “the prophetic declaration” on the LP candidate.

The cleric later apologised to the former governor. But an enraged Bishop of the diocese, Callistus Onaga, went ahead to ban church members from attending services at Mr Mbaka’s ministry.

Although the ban was lifted, three months later, Mr Mbaka was asked to step down and to embark on a “solitary journey” to a monastery as part of the disciplinary measures against him by the leadership of Catholic Diocese of Enugu.

Another Catholic priest, Anthony Amadi, was appointed as the new spiritual director of the ministry.

The incident generated wide reactions across the country, mainly in the south-east, a predominantly Christian region with a high Catholic population.

Mr Mbaka was spotted in a monastery in Los Angeles, United States, in November where he is believed to have gone to in continuation of the “disciplinary measure” imposed on him by the church leadership.

The cleric has been known for his end of the year cross over night programme where he makes prophetic declarations for each coming year.

But he is unlikely to hold the programme this year with his ongoing visit at the US monastery.

Deadly attacks

The year 2022 will be remembered for the deadly attacks in the South-east. And there is no sign that the attacks are likely to slow down soon.

Gunmen, said to be part of the agitation for Biafra in the region, have abducted, killed and even beheaded several persons, mainly government officials in the region during their numerous attacks in the year.

Like police facilities, the offices of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in the five South-east states – Enugu, Anambra, Ebonyi, Imo and Abia – suffered recurring attacks by gunmen in 2022.

READ ALSO:

Aside from INEC offices and politicians, the military and officials of other security agencies have been targets of attacks by gunmen in the region.

Some of the prominent incidents include the beheading of a lawmaker in Anambra State and the attack on the convoy of a Nigerian senator, Ifeanyi Ubah, which resulted in the death of two police officers and three civilians.

Floods wreak havoc in South-east

Like in other regions, the memories of the 2022 flood incidents in the South-east would linger because of the unprecedented devastation.

This year’s flooding, adjudged to be the most severe so far, destroyed several farmlands, submerged homes and destroyed businesses in the region.

Many residents were killed and others displaced by the flood.

Although the flooding affected some parts of Enugu and Ebonyi States, the worst hit in the region were Anambra and Imo States, findings by PREMIUM TIMES showed.

Excitement over court orders on Nnamdi Kanu

When the Court of Appeal in Abuja, on 13 October, ordered the release of Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the outlawed Indigenous people of Biafra, (IPOB), jubilations erupted across states in the South-east.

From Abia State, where the IPOB leader hails from, to Owerri in Imo State, the residents filed out on the streets to celebrate the court judgment and the “imminent” return of Mr Kanu.

But their joy was short-lived after the Nigerian government refused to release the IPOB leader insisting that he (Kanu) could be unavailable in subsequent court proceedings if released and that his release would cause insecurity in the region.

The government, through the office of the Attorney-General of the Federation, later appealed the court ruling and subsequently obtained a Supreme Court order for stay of execution of the court judgment.

Failure to secure APC, PDP presidential tickets

The clamour for the South-east to produce a Nigerian president, suffered set back in 2022 when the ruling All Progressives Congress and the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party, the two dominant political parties in Nigeria, picked their candidates outside the region during their separate presidential primaries in May.

The two parties subsequently ignored the region in the selection of their vice-presidential candidates.

But Mr Obi, the LP candidate, who hails from the South-east, is keeping the region’s hopes of taking shot at the presidency alive.

The former governor of Anambra State has been enjoying growing support across the country.

Many residents of the region believe that the LP candidate is a “potent instrument” to actualise South-east’s quest for presidency in 2023.

Second Niger Bridge

Several residents of the South-east, and those of neighbouring South-south region were joyful when the Nigerian government announced that the much-talked about Second Niger Bridge was almost ready for use in 2022.

Against the backdrop of the failures of past governments to build the bridge despite making promises and the resultant heavy gridlocks usually experienced by commuters in the area, the announcement was momentous.

When the government, on 15 December, temporarily opened the bridge to ease traffic in the South-east due to the ongoing festive period, the joy of many residents of the region came to a crescendo.

The bridge will be closed again on 15 January until the completion of “construction works,” according to Babatunde Fashola, the country’s minister of power and housing.

It is expected to be commissioned later in 2023.

The construction of the new bridge commenced on 1 September, 2018.

The bridge spans from Asaba in Delta State to Ozubulu, Ogbaru and other communities in Anambra State.

The first Niger Bridge, linking Onitsha and Asaba, was completed in 1965 and built by the French Construction giant, Dumez.

Ohanaeze President-General, George Obiozor, dies

Many people died in the South-east in 2022, but the passing of the President-General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, George Obiozor, has shaken the region.

Mr Obiozor, a professor, died “recently” after a brief illness, Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo State announced in a statement on 28 December.

Given his position as the leader of the apex Igbo socio-cultural organization, the death of the elder statesman was enough to worry residents of the region.

During his time as the president of the Ohanaeze, he consistently called for the emergence of a Nigerian president of South-east extraction in 2023.

Beyond his calls for presidency, he also repeatedly appealed to President Muhammadu Buhari to deploy a “political solution” for the release the I

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

