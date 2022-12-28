A group of traders in Anambra State has complained about the activities of illegal revenue collectors in different parts of Onitsha, the commercial hub of Anambra.
The group, under the aegis of Concerned Anambra Traders’ Association, made the remark at a news briefing in Onitsha on Wednesday.
The group’s Chairperson, Gabriel Okeke, described the extortion of Onitsha traders by touts as condemnable and unacceptable.
Mr Okeke regretted that holidaymakers and travellers passing through Onitsha and its environs were being subjected to harassment, assault and extortion daily by touts on the road.
“The touts, who have returned to the state after their sack by Governor Charles Soludo, openly stationed themselves at some strategic areas of Onitsha,” Mr Okeke said.
He listed the areas to include the Upper Iweka axis, Bida Road, Nkpor Junction, St. Anthony Church on the Old Road and Owerri Road.
Others are Iweka (down flyover), Ugwu Nwasike Junction, Building Material Market, and Bridgehead, amongst others.
He said the touts were operating with audacity without the fear of arrest by security agencies.
(NAN)
