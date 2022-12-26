The Anambra Youth Volunteers have arrested over 80 suspected criminals in Upper Iweka, Onitsha, in the Onitsha South Local Government Area of Anambra State.

The leader of the youth group, Chukwuma Okpalaezeukwu, disclosed this in a statement on Sunday.

Upper Iweka is an area noted for high rates of crime, mainly armed robbery and touting.

Mr Okpalaezeukwu, who is also the leader of another youth group, the Anambra Joint Enforcement Team (ANJET), said the suspects were arrested during a raid on suspected hideouts in the area to “smoke out” criminals terrorising the state.

He did not indicate when the suspects were arrested.

He said the raid was a joint operation between ANJET and the Anambra Youth Volunteers, and that it was in line with Governor Charles Soludo’s directive to the youths to ensure a “crime-free Yuletide.”

He explained that the raid was in response to a viral WhatsApp voice note that surfaced a previous night which raised an alarm about suspected criminal activities in the area.

“Going forward, the Anambra Youth Volunteers in collaboration with the ANJET and other law enforcement agencies will continue to make Upper Iweka and its environs inhabitable for criminals,” he said.

The youth leader urged residents of the state to support Mr Soludo’s efforts to make the state “livable and prosperous”.

“We have deployed a team of local youth volunteers around the state to support law enforcement agencies with intelligence and enforcement where necessary,” Mr Okpalaezeukwu added.

It is not clear, for now, if the suspects have been handed over to the police for investigations and prosecutions.

When contacted on Monday, the police spokesperson in Anambra State, Tochukwu Ikenga, said he was not aware of the arrests of the suspects.

“I don’t have any brief on the arrest of such suspects,” he said.

A video clip, being circulated on various WhatsApp groups, showed the arrested suspects – all young people – assembled in an unknown location. Some of the suspects were seated on the ground while others were lying face down with their hands tied.

“Good morning Anambranians, Anambra Youth Volunteers, ANJET and the Nigeria Police, raided some popular criminals’ hideouts in Upper Iweka and harvested over 80 suspects,” a male voice, believed to be one of the officials of the youth group, was heard in the background of the clip.

When asked if it was true that police operatives participated in the raid and arrest of the suspects, the police spokesperson said, “I don’t have any information on that.”

Mr Ikenga, a deputy superintendent of police, said the police in the state were “doing a lot” to tackle the rising crime rate in the Upper Iweka area of the state.

Background

Like other states in the South-east, Anambra has witnessed increased attacks by gunmen lately.

A lawmaker, earlier this year, was killed and then beheaded in the state.

Two former lawmakers have been abducted and then killed by gunmen said to be part of Biafra agitation in the South-east.

Some headquarters of local government areas in the state have been attacked by hoodlums in recent times.

Aside from the attacks on government facilities, several residents have been killed and others abducted in renewed attacks by gunmen in the state.

Mr Soludo, the state governor, has consistently vowed to end gunmen attacks in the state.

The Nigerian government has accused the outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) of being responsible for the deadly attacks in the South-east. But the group has repeatedly denied its involvement in the attacks.

IPOB is leading the agitation for an independent state of Biafra which it wants to be carved out from the South-east and some parts of South-south Nigeria.

