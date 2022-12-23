Governor Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia State has dissolved the tenures of chairpersons and deputies of local government areas in the state.

The Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Chris Ezem, disclosed this in a statement on Thursday.

Mr Ezem said the governor approved the dissolution in response to the expiration of the tenures of the council chairmen.

“The dissolution takes immediate effect,” he said.

He was, however, silent on plans by the state government to hold fresh elections for the 17 local councils in the state.

“The governor thanks them for their services and wishes them well in their future endeavours. The governor directs that they hand over to the heads of service of their various local government areas,” the SSG added.

The council chairmen and their deputies were elected on 18 December, 2020 and sworn in days later.

They were elected for a two-year tenure. However, Mr Ikpeazu, in July, removed Ibe Nwoko as the chairperson of the Obingwa, one of the council areas in the state.

Mr Nwoko’s removal followed his defection from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), the ruling party in the state to the Young Progressives Party (YPP).

The former chairperson is now the YPP candidate for Osisioma/Ugwuagbo/Obingwa Federal Constituency election in 2023.

His deputy, Uloma Nwogu, was subsequently sworn in by the governor as the new chairperson of the council area.

Tenure of local councils

Each state in Nigeria is empowered to make a law regulating, among others, the tenure of chairmen of local government areas in their states, according to Section 7 (1) of the 1999 Constitution as amended.

A former Governor of Abia State, Orji Kalu had, in 2006, attempted to extend the tenures of elected chairmen of the local government areas and councilors in the state.

But a State High Court ruled that two years remained the “lawful tenure” for elected office holders in the council areas.

