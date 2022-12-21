Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo State, on Tuesday, presented a N474.4 billion 2023 budget to the State House of Assembly.

Presenting the budget tagged, “budget of wealth expansion,” Mr Uzodinma said the objective of the budget was to satisfy the desires of the residents of the state by delivering sustainable dividends of democracy and expanding wealth for them.

The budget is an increase from the N381 billion 2022 budget presented by the governor in December, 2021.

The governor claimed that a review of the 2022 budget expenditures showed that the budget facilitated “infrastructural transformations” and improvement in other sectors of the state’s economy, adding that his administration has completed over 100 rural and urban roads.

He said the progress recorded in the execution of the 2022 budget propelled his administration “to extend this progress further” across the state by presenting the 2023 budget.

“Mr Speaker, members of the House, it is now my pleasure to lay before this honourable house the 2023 budget estimates of N474, 466, 276, 267,” Mr Uzodinma said.

The governor said the budget has a capital expenditure of N373.6 billion, accounting for 78.8 per cent while N100.9 billion was earmarked for recurrent expenditure.

He expressed hope that the budget would put the well-being of the people at the centre of governance through massive reconstruction of dilapidated infrastructures in urban and rural areas.

He assured the lawmakers of his “undying support and commitment” to the well-being of residents of the state, stressing that his administration would not allow any of form of misappropriation of the budgeted funds.

The governor lauded the lawmakers for their continued support to his administration and vowed to “vigorously pursue the implementation of policies, programmes and projects captured in the budget,” when approved.

The Speaker of the assembly, Emeka Nduka, said the budget presentation provided an opportunity for a “retrospective look at past years with a view to improving on the future.”

He told the governor that the budget would be passed on time to enable his administration to continue the “good works” in 2023.

The House adjourned its plenary to 21 December for consideration and second reading of the proposed budget.

