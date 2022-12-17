The apex Igbo socio-cultural organization, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, has lauded President Muhammadu Buhari for the completion of the Second Niger Bridge.

The Nigerian government temporarily opened the bridge on Thursday to ease traffic in the South-east during the festive period.

The bridge will be closed again on 15 January until the completion of “construction works,” according to Babatunde Fashola, the country’s minister of power and housing.

In a statement on Friday by its spokesperson, Chiedozie Ogbonnia, Ohanaeze Ndigbo said Mr Buhari has kept his promise to complete the bridge before the end of his tenure.

“The Second Niger Bridge is a key national infrastructure, with immense socio-economic benefits not only for the contiguous states but for the entire nation,” the group said in the statement.

The group recalled that calls for construction of the bridge followed the “devastating effects of the Nigerian Civil War” on infrastructure which also affected the First Niger Bridge, which was constructed in 1965.

The civil war lasted between 1967 and 1970.

“The second Niger Bridge has been a major concern to the Igbo for over fifty years because of two major reasons; apart from the traffic lockjam on top of the (First Niger) bridge, the greatest fear was that the bridge had evidence of cracks such that the stress of weights on the bridge could cause a collapse of all the vehicles and their contents into the River Niger with untold consequences,” the group stated.

Ohanaeze said successive administrations had used the Second Niger Bridge as “a bait on the Igbo,” especially during political campaigns, pointing out that many people did not believe Mr Buhari when he made the promise to construct the bridge.

The group explained that the lack of belief on Mr Buhari to fulfil the promise was because, as at that time, the president “could not conceal his lopsided political appointments and other resource allocations against the South-east.”

“And so, it has come. Surely, President Buhari did not start the work on the bridge, but in a country where the abandoned projects far outnumber the completed ones, vital infrastructure that should have been taken for granted are celebrated.

“While the Ohanaeze Ndigbo led by George Obiozor immensely appreciates Mr president on the Second Niger Bridge, it is hoped that Mr President will use the remaining few months in office to pursue some other transcendental objectives which will write his name with gold in the sands of time,” it added.

