An early morning blaze on Saturday gutted Ose Main Market in Onitsha, Anambra, destroying three shops where drums of chemicals were stored.

The incident is contained in a statement signed by the Director/Fire Chief of Anambra Fire Service, Martin Agbili, and made available to newsmen in Onitsha.

According to the statement, at about 1.02 a.m. on Saturday, the Anambra State Fire Service received a distress call of fire outbreak at No 4 Ajasa Street, Ose Main Market, Onitsha, where they sell chemicals.

“We immediately deployed our fire trucks and our ever ready and fearless firefighters to the fire scene.

“We swift (swung) into action, battled the fire, controlled and fought is to a standstill.

“The cause of the fire was unknown as nobody was there when it started. Although, the fire destroyed about three shops but no life was lost during the heavy fire”, he said.

The fire chief said that a lot were saved as they prevented the fire from spreading to other shops around the fire incident scene.

He stressed on the importance of always switching off our electrical and electronic appliances, especially when they are not in use.

He urged the residents to be mindful of the fact that the nation was already in the harmattan season and implored them to avoid anything which could cause a fire outbreak.

