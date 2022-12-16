Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State has presented N166.6 billion 2023 budget to the House of Assembly.

Mr Ugwuanyi made the presentation on Thursday at the assembly in Enugu.

The budget, titled “budget of consolidation and transition,” has a 10.73 per cent decrease, compared to the N1186.64 billion budget of 2022 presented by the governor in December 2021.

“(This is) because the target in 2023 is to conclude on all on-going projects and consolidate on our achievements in the past seven and half years,” Mr Ugwuanyi explained.

The governor, during the presentation, said the 2023 budget will be guided by the medium-term expenditure framework of 2023 – 2025 and fiscal strategy paper and anchored on national macro-economic assumptions.

He listed the assumptions to include national inflation rate (17.16 per cent), national real gross domestic product growth (3.75 per cent), oil production benchmark of 1.6 million barrels per day, oil price benchmark of $70 per barrel, and exchange rate of N435.57 per US dollar.

Mr Ugwuanyi claimed that some “notable accomplishments” were recorded with the approved 2022 budget, citing some projects accomplished by his administration.

Describing the 2023 budget as a “relay budget”, the governor said the budget will be implemented by his administration between January and May 2023, given that he would exit office as governor of the state on 29 May.

“As we round off our second and last term in office by May 2023, it is our hope that the coming year will offer a healthier environment that allows us to consolidate our dear state on the part of progress and growth, advance and transit to the next administration,” he said.

The governor said the budget, totaling N166,602,416,770, has a capital expenditure of N84 billion, accounting for 51 per cent, while the recurrent expenditure at N81 billion accounts for 49 per cent.

He said the 2023 budget will focus on provision of security, construction and reconstruction of urban roads, opening up of rural areas through road and bridge constructions, rehabilitation of Oji-River Water Scheme and other water facilities to improve water supply in the state.

Others include construction and furnishing of classrooms in basic education, provision of hospital equipment for teaching and learning in the newly established University of Science and Applied Medical Sciences and other health facilities in the state as well as the provision of infrastructures in the state’s judiciary.

Mr Ugwuanyi commended the lawmakers for their support and co-operation with his administration.

He said “the harmonious relationship” with the lawmakers facilitated some laudable achievements in the state since he assumed office in 2015.

“Mr Speaker, if I were to be a governor (again), I would love to work with this parliament again. Indeed, it has been a great experience working with you.” he said.

Responding, the Speaker of the assembly, Edward Ubosi, said the lawmakers equally enjoyed cordial relationship with the governor since the inception of his administration.

“We are happy working with your administration. I am happy as I am leaving this office because of our good working relationship (with you),” Mr Ubosi told the governor.

The speaker assured the governor that the assembly would “thoroughly” consider the budget and ensure its “expeditious passage.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

